Magline President Greg Ecker Talks Reducing on the Job Injuries

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Greg Ecker, President of Magline, Inc. was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio last week. The show was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the material handling leader. Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand.



Ecker explained how the innovative CoolLift Delivery System can save time and injuries in moving product, “One of the major premises behind the CooLift Delivery System gets after exactly the point of reducing On the Job Injuries (OJIs). Think about all the bending and twisting that occurs during the course of one single delivery. Our CooLift Delivery System is all geared at how to move product into stores without the driver bending and twisting as much and reducing traffic time back and forth. The drivers move 3 times the amount of product in one trip into the store than they would with a traditional 2-wheel hand truck. The driver has the CooLift Delivery System to move 40-60 cases to their final check and never touches a case of soda. All the up, down, bending, and twisting movement that occurred in the traditional delivery style gets eliminated with the CooLift.”



Magline will be exhibiting and presenting the award-winning CooLift at PACK EXPO 2013. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.



To listen to the entire episode click this link: http://manufacturing-revival.com/greg-ecker/.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



About Magline

Magline was recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209