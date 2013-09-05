Magline President Greg Ecker will Participate in PACK EXPO September 23 – 25 in Las Vegas

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Greg Ecker, Magline President will be exhibiting and presenting the award-winning CooLift at PACK EXPO 2013. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Ecker will be joined by Karl Jensen, National Sales Executive for CooLift; Brian O’Connell, Senior Sales Manager; and Tom Hester, National Sales Account Manager.



Ecker is an experienced sales strategist and innovative thought leader, develops annual business plans and corporate objectives, as well as coordinating the day-to-day operations of the corporation. Ecker brings years of brand experience to his position, having first come to Magline in 2007 as a Global Supply Chain Director, before becoming Vice President of Operations in 2008 and named President in 2013. He excelled in his leadership positions, developing a sound understanding of Magline’s market presence while working to maintain strong customer relationships.



The PACK EXPO 2013 show floor showcases state-of-the-art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing from 1,600 exhibiting companies. The trade show integrates systems for increasing line productivity, versatility and efficiency. PACK EXPO is where leading companies introduce revolutionary products promising new heights in safety, security, automation and cost-savings as well as breakthrough technologies that allow for next-generation product development. There will be onsite demonstrations that allow attendees assess the compatibility, adaptability, and ease of operation.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209