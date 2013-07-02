Magline Promotes Greg Ecker as President

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Magline, Inc. announced that Greg Ecker has been named President of the company. Ecker brings years of experience to this position, having first come to Magline in 2007 as a Global Supply Chain Director, before becoming Vice President of Operations in 2008. He excelled those positions, developing a sound understanding of Magline’s market presence while working to maintain strong customer relationships. Ecker also served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing, where he led the development and implementation of Magline’s sales strategies. Ecker’s external responsibilities included brand strengthening, new product initiatives, and increasing Magline’s market share, while internally he worked to create a culture of innovation and urgency.



D. Brian Law, Magline Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am very pleased to announce that Magline’s Board of Directors has named Greg Ecker to the position of President. In this role Greg will be responsible for the entire organization and its day-to-day operations.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209