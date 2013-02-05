Magline Promotes Kenn Panasiewicz to Vice President of Operations

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Magline (www.magliner.com) announced that Kenn Panasiewicz has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Operations. In addition to his role as a Corporate Officer and member of the Senior Management Team, Panaziewicz is strategic manager of all manufacturing, quality assurance, logistics, and supply chain operations.



Panasiewicz is a visionary leader and an industry veteran with nearly thirty years of experience with lean manufacturing and engineering management in the industrial products, capital equipment, automotive, and aerospace industries. Prior to joining Magline, Panasiewicz was Director of Manufacturing for Pump Engineering, Inc. (PEI), an energy recovery firm that designs, manufactures and markets hydraulic energy recovery devices and pumps. He served as Vice President of Operations for Roberts Sinto (RSC), a Sintokogio company that manufactures capital equipment for the foundry and automotive industries. He also worked in senior manufacturing and operations leadership positions for Impco Technologies, a Cerritos, CA-based company that manufactures alternative fuel systems and engines that run on propane or natural gas. Panasiewicz holds an MBA, a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and a certificate in Lean Six Sigma.



Panasiewicz leads Magline’s quality, innovation and value engineering program from product commercialization through supply chain management, manufacturing and customer satisfaction. He draws upon his Lean Six Sigma experience to direct the firm’s continuous improvement initiatives. According to D. Brian Law, Chairman and C.E.O., “Kenn has made a major contribution to our growth and product innovation by raising the level of organizational urgency, enthusiasm and empowerment. He brings exciting talent, valuable experience and a collaborative management style to an area of tremendous opportunity.”



About Magline, Inc.

Founded in 1947, Magline, Inc. manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209