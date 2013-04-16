Magline Proud Member of International Foodservice Distributors Association

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Magline, Inc. (http://www.magline.com) is a proud member of The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA). The IFDA provides support through industry programs, government relations, and industry relations. IFDA's government relations efforts focus on Federal level legislative and regulatory issues, keeping members appraised of developments that will affect the industry and lobbying on behalf of the foodservice distribution community. IFDA's industry relations efforts include research and education efforts supporting the foodservice supply channel, representation in joint industry projects, and forums that allow foodservice distributors and suppliers to advance common initiatives.



Members of IFDA are involved in association planning and execution. To make sure that executives are aware of appropriate activities applicable to their area of responsibility, IFDA asks for member company contacts in all major operational areas. In addition, industry executives from various disciplines serve on IFDA committees. These committees play an important role in developing education and in addressing industry priorities.



Magline, Inc. manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209