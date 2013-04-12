Magline Proud Member of Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Magline, Inc. (http://www.magline.com) is a proud member of Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). The premier trade association is dedicated to serving the material handling business community. Over 600 distributor and manufacturer companies worldwide utilize MHEDA's resources to help their business stay competitive and employees stay connected. MHEDA is committed to be an integral part of the material handling professional network.



The MHEDA is the only trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of the independent material handling equipment distributor. The professional organization represents all segments of the industry and offers resources such as education, networking, information, statistical, and trend analysis - all specific to the material handling industry.



Members have a direct connection to the material handling industry's current trends, newest products and, best management training workshops. MHEDA represents a wealth of resources for all material handling businesses.



Jerry Weidmann, President of 2013 MHEDA and President of Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp. in Brookfield, WI discusses the importance of the association, “I am very optimistic about 2013 and the prospects for our distributor and supplier members. Success in the face of adversity is not a matter of luck, but the result of applied experience, knowledge and hard work. Helping our members succeed is the cornerstone of MHEDA’s mission.”



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



