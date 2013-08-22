Magline Recognized as an Official Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Magline was recently recognized as a member of the Proud to Manufacture in Michigan program. Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging.



Jeremy Bockelman, Director of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMTC) welcomed Magline, “On behalf of MMTC, I would like to congratulate you on being accepted as an official Proud to Manufacture in Michigan program member! We are honored to have you participate in this program that highlights the contributions of the manufacturing sector and sincerely hope your participation brings more exposure to your organization.”



MMTC has helped Michigan's small and medium-sized businesses compete and grow since 1991. Through personalized services, MMTC helps companies develop more effective business leaders, promote company-wide operational excellence and foster creative strategies for business growth and greater profitability.



About Magline

Magline was recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.

Magline will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. The company will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.

Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209