Magline Route Distribution Promotes 2014 Holistic Solution Vision

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Magline, Inc. manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Route delivery is a holistic connection of the supply chain. Greg Ecker, Magline President suggested that route delivery operations must be fully integrated to “direct store delivery" or DSD. Around since 1947, Magline’s 2014 vision is a holistic solution addressing a wide range of industries from Linen Cleaning Services to Renewable Energy Industry.



According to Ecker, “Companies that deliver products for distribution must improve efficiency and productivity while maintaining delivery accuracy. This means finding a better way to track inventory, organize load processes, and improve visibility into delivery information. Magline believes managing the direct store delivery aspect of business with CooLift brings a powerful tool to control to route accounting and management. Distributors can flexibly utilize a mix of route requirements.”



Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209