Magline Sponsors Webinar with Ergonomics in Material Handling for Delivery and Distribution

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Magline is sponsoring a webinar entitled, “Ergonomics for Delivery and Distribution,” on Thursday November 7, 2013 at 2:00 pm EST. Link to register: http://tinyurl.com/ol4nrrq. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



While distribution ergonomics issues can seem difficult to solve, the free, one-hour webinar will show distribution leaders how to categorize ergonomic issues and develop simple and effective solutions. The webinar will highlight some of the latest technological advances as well as some practical low-cost fixes.



Attendees will learn how to:

- Assess the manual material handling issues that are specific to route delivery, distribution centers and warehouses

- Identify ‘hidden’ ergonomic issues in this challenging environment

- Understand route conditions that influence ergonomic issues in the field

- Identify solutions currently in use that have decreased/eliminated ergonomic issues for route delivery, distribution centers, and warehouse workers

- Implement new technologies and research that could assist this environment

- Highlight case examples where ergonomic improvements have led to positive influences in productivity, delivery, and quality



The webinar is presented by Humantech, certified professional ergonomists; this complimentary event will be useful for health and safety personnel, warehouse dispatch and scheduling staff, human resources managers, engineers, and lean or continuous improvement teams.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209