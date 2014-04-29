Magline Success at BevOps Fleet Summit Last Week Proves CooLift Meeting Supply Chain Need

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Magline, manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, attended and provided sponsorship to the premier event for Beverage Warehousing, Operations and Fleet Management. The 9th annual BevOps Fleet Summit, hosted by Beverage World magazine, was held last week (April 22-25) in Las Vegas, NV.



Andrea Horner, Marketing Director for Magline noted, “The BevOps Summit was a great success with more booth traffic than normal with some very strong CooLift leads. The quality leads resulted in a short-term positive ROI for Magline. The BevOps Fleet Summit continues to provide an economical means of getting in front of a large number of our strategic partners.”



The conference addressed business challenges and industry trends of today’s beverage marketplace. Attendees networked with leading operations, transportation, and distribution companies offering solutions specifically for the beverage market at the Showcase Exhibits.



Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Beverage World's mission is to serve the global beverage market through in-depth intelligence, analysis and insights, coverage of innovation and news for beverage marketers, producers, distributors and retailers around the world. Beverage World is run by a veteran team of editorial, sales and marketing professionals with nearly 70 collective years of experience in beverage magazine publishing, digital media and conference management.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209