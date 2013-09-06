Magline Team Executive Karl Jensen Brings CoolLift to PACK EXPO in Two Weeks

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Karl Jensen is the National Sales Executive for Magliner CooLift Delivery Systems. Jensen, a high-achieving sales professional with a strong track record in customer service and retention, is responsible for expanding the sales of the CooLift Delivery System and related services in North America. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.



Jensen brings over two decades of experience in supply chain and sales management to the position, credentials which will complement the talents of the existing CooLift Sales Team. A graduate of the University of Utah, he has previously worked as a National Accounts Manager for CHEP USA, an international pallet and container pooling and logistics company. He has also managed accounts in industries such as retail, food service, pharmaceutical, and grocery, where he found innovative ways to bring added value and efficiency to his customer’s supply chain. Jensen is also a member of the Utah National Guard, and has achieved Six Sigma Green Belt certification.



Greg Ecker, President for Magline, reported, “We are excited about Karl and his team attending PACK EXPO as part of the Magline Sales Team. The CooLift Delivery System provides tremendous business value to customers who manufacture or distribute goods directly to the point of sale. Karl will translate those value propositions to a vast array of new markets and industries that are looking for increased productivity and efficiencies.”



The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209