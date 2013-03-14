Magline Two-Wheel Folding Hand Truck Takes Less Space

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Magliner is at the forefront of developing products that address the unique material handling requirements from distribution centers to delivery. With U loop handle, 14 x 7 1/2 inch extruded aluminum folding nose plate, 8 inch balloon cushion wheels, the Magliner Two-Wheel Folding Hand Truck is saving time and space. The average of ten minutes per stop and increased SKU management by owning the Magliner Two-Wheel Folding Hand Truck is an optimal solution for a variety of reasons.



Some benefits include the fact that the folding hand truck folds quickly and easily for convenient storage and takes up 72% less cubic space than a standard hand truck. With a large 500 pound load capacity, the same as standard Magliner hand trucks, its heavy-duty construction is superior for strength and durability. The custom extruded latch design may be engaged with one hand.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



