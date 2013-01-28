Magliner and Swift Water Logistics Profile CooLift Benefits Including Better Customer Satisfaction

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The DSD Supply Chain Philosophy of Swift Water Logistics is an approach to supply chain improvement. It is based upon a framework that functional groups do not succeed solely within their business area. Significant cost savings within a supply chain are identified between functional groups; the touch points where information and processes are handed off. This innovative approach to assessing and improving the health of a company’s supply chain is known as TST™ (Total System Thinking).



Swift Water works with Magline regarding CooLift. The benefits are described at http://www.swiftwaterlogistics.com/pdf/CooLift%20System%20Benefits.pdf. Increase customer satisfaction is achieved because order staging creates faster, easier check-in process and less store congestion while eliminating two-wheel hand truck use minimizes floor damage. Pre-building orders improves order accuracy and increasing driver retention provides greater, long-term customer relationships.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



