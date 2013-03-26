Magliner CEO D. Brian Law Share Importance of New Quality Manager

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems. We’ve always been a forward-thinking company, but we never forget that our success is built on your success—and on a legacy of Magline product innovation. We look forward to helping you and the next generations with your equipment needs,” noted D. Brian Law, Chairman & CEO of Magline.



Terry Perkins was named the new Quality Manager for Magline, Inc. Perkins brings thirty-three years of experience in quality control, including over quarter century in management of quality control teams for manufacturing and assembly suppliers for Big 3 and other major international automotive manufacturers. Perkins experience includes development and implementation of quality control systems, customer and supplier relations, problem solving, internal audits, supplier audits, PPAP preparation and submission, staff training and development.



Perkins brings extensive quality management experience from automotive, industrial and consumer products industries. He has demonstrated the skills and ability to develop and implement effective quality management systems in lean manufacturing operations that improve the quality and reliability of products to meet or exceed customer expectations.



Perkins’ background and abilities are a good fit for the culture at Magline.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



