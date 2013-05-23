Magliner CooLift Accessory Bag Featured in Material Handling Product News

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Material Handling Product News recently featured the Magliner CooLift accessory bag for transporting handheld computers and printers. The accessory bag attaches to CooLift delivery system carts to hold organizational necessities like handheld computers and printers associated with delivery handling. The bag features two 8.5 x 9-inch pockets made from durable denier textured nylon and easily affixes to the back of the cart with heavyweight polypropylene webbed straps. By combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic half-pallets for improved safety and efficiency, the cart allows distributors to deliver more product in less time.



Since 1946, Modern Materials Handling has provided the most comprehensive coverage of productivity solutions for materials handling professionals in distribution, warehousing and manufacturing. Modern Materials Handling reaches the largest and most highly qualified audience of executives, distribution center professionals and engineers involved in buying/specifying materials handling equipment and services.



Manufactured of lightweight aluminum, the vehicle features a six-wheel design with rear swivel non-marking wheels, and dual hydraulic brakes on the center wheels for control. Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209