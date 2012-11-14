Magliner CooLift Delivery System Allows Raising and Lowering Without Manual Lifting

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The hydraulic lifting system allows steady, stable raising and lowering of products without manual lifting. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer. Drivers are the link between a company and customers. By increasing driver retention, CooLift helps companies build and maintain valuable customer relationships.



A Pump back-up system is provided in case of power outage. The six-wheel design center tilt design allows drivers to move loads easily over thresholds and bumps. Rear swivel non-marking casters provide 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles and 85% of coolers. Extruded aluminum frame is strong and lightweight; Magline has ensured that the unit has a clean, professional look while ergonomic handles offer exceptional control and comfort. The 24-volt battery system may be charged from a standard wall unit or onboard a properly equipped delivery vehicle. The battery cannot be overcharged and a fully-charged battery will last through a typical delivery day. Hydraulic dual wheel disc brake system provides both speed and holding control; it allows drivers to slow, stop or retain up to a 1,500-pound load safely and easily.



Ultimately the value in these ergonomic material handling automation solutions is to reduce the risk of pain and injury, eliminating hazardous movement, increase efficiency, increase sales, and implement the most appropriate automation and safety solutions.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…



- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



