Magliner Exhibits Slider Ramps at PACK EXPO

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.



The PACK EXPO 2013 show floor showcases state-of-the-art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing from 1,600 exhibiting companies. The trade show integrates systems for increasing line productivity, versatility and efficiency. PACK EXPO is where leading companies introduce revolutionary products promising new heights in safety, security, automation and cost-savings as well as breakthrough technologies that allow for next-generation product development. There will be onsite demonstrations that allow attendees assess the compatibility, adaptability, and ease of operation.



Magliner Slider Ramps are lightweight and maneuverable; these are retractable Underbody Truck Ramps which are built for tough, long lasting service. These Magliner Slider Ramps roll out quickly and store securely under a truck. They ship completely assembled for easy installation.



Twin-tooth traction surface provides safe, secure traction in either direction of travel. Twin-tooth aluminum deck spans the entire surface area, including the sloped entry apron.



Posi-Step Traction Surface exclusively from Magliner ensures water, dirt, and small debris does not accumulate on open I-Beam surface. They are strong and have high traction walk surfaces.



The anti-rattle springs are another special feature of the Slider Ramps. They prevent ramps from bouncing or rattling when the truck is underway.



The safety locks hold the ramp securely in place when stored under the truck body. It is easy to operate; simply press down on locking arm to release ramp. The lock automatically snaps back to secured position when the ramp is retracted for storage. The Slider Ramp also includes an anti-theft angle stop. This feature prevents the ramp from being extended too far; this reduces the risk of theft when the vehicle is unattended.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209