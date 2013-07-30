Magliner Power Stair Climber Ergonomically Designed to Promote Proper Posture Part of PACK EXPO

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The powered stair climber by Magliner includes a self-contained, 24 volt battery; the powered hand truck is designed to climb stairs quickly and safely with load capacities up to 375 lbs. It also:



- Climbs up to 35 steps per minute.

- Rate of climb and climbing activity controlled by operator hand controls, operator adjusts for the conditions and complexity of the environment

- AC or DC charging capabilities

- Ergonomically promotes proper posture and reduces awkward motions by operators

- Significantly reduces likelihood of RSI’s (repetitive strain injury) by reducing effort of moving product up and down stairs

- Provides controlled movement of product both up and down steps



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to the NBWA show, Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25 and the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



