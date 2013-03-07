Magliner Value Quality and Innovation Remain Company Themes

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Magliner hand trucks still use magnesium. The company theme has always been—and always will be—value, quality, and innovation. The Magline dealer network, committed suppliers and partners, and loyal and valued customers are central to the success of the hand truck leader.



Back in 1947, Magline, Inc. was founded to “make things out of magnesium,” because products made from magnesium would offer unrivaled strength and lightness. That was a pretty forward-thinking idea back then, and paved the way to help people do their jobs more safely, with greater productivity, and with increased versatility.



The company’s very first product was a modular magnesium hand truck. Customers liked what they saw and how the product handled—and Magliner hand trucks caught on rapidly. That innovation more than 65 years ago led the company staff to design and develop additional material handling equipment. Like its predecessors, each new Magline product introduced had to prove that it was high-performing, durable, and would enhance workplace safety.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…



- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com