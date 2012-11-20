Magline’s Trayless Bottled Water Truck is an Innovation Through Collaboration

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- In a recent issue of AutomationMedia.com it was reported that Magline's new Trayless Bottled Water Truck proved to be the best automation and ergonomic solution because it is a lighter weight truck, made of aluminum instead of steel. Weighing in at only twenty pounds, it is about half the weight of a steel truck. The unique frame cradles the bottles for safe handling, and the bottles are kept in place without clamps or lids, rather held in by the weight and friction of the bottles themselves.



DS Waters needed a new kind of bottled water truck; the challenge was that route sales representatives were picking up one or two bottles by hand to carry to customers. "Most of the hand trucks in use by our company were designed for a lot more bottles...they aren't conducive to moving one to four bottles, so the sales representatives were carrying the bottles by hand. We knew that the best way to minimize physical stress and ergonomic risk factors usually involves mechanical aid, like a hand truck," reported Michael Belcher, Director of Safety for DS Waters.



Based on the pilot project, DS Waters saw a return on reduced workman's compensation and exposure to injury claims. Belcher said, "The feedback I've received has been phenomenal...with any change effort, it takes time to get people to use the new innovations, but we're already preventing injuries. As we compile the information and employee feedback, we are laying the groundwork to expand the use of the Magline’s Trayless Bottled Water Truck throughout the rest of the country."



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…



- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209