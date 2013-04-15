Magnalight.com by Larson Electronics Introduces a New Explosion Proof Light with Adjustable Tank Nozzle Mount

Kemp, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Larson Electronics, located in Kemp, Texas, has introduced a new explosion proof LED light for use in tank cleaning applications. The unique features of the product launched by Magnalight.com include an adjustable tank nozzle mount for their explosion proof LED lights and portable hazardous location lighting.



The MMLP-1MLED-24JH Explosion Proof light with tank nozzle mount is UL listed and in compliance with OSHA safety standards. It is used in areas where petrochemical vapors or pulverized dust are found. This product is fitted with a tank nozzle mounting system. Arms can be adjusted to allow mounting it to any manway entryway up to 24`` in diameter. The main advantage of this proof LED light is that it is more efficient, generates less heat, and lighter weight when compared to metal halides or high pressure sodium lamps. The light offers a powerful and safe alternative to operators who have to work within railcars, storage tanks and other sites where the entry is made through a 24`` man-hole opening.



These lights are characterized by multi-voltage capacity and they operate at 100-277V AC 50/60Hz without special ballast requirements. High-quality light of 10,000 lumens is obtained at only 150 watts by using this device. At lumen retention of 80%, a lifespan of 60,000 hours is obtained by means of a design that efficiently dissipates heat. The body is made of aluminum alloy that is copper free, and it is coated with powder for improving durability and giving it an aesthetic appearance while aiding in the dissipation of heat and increased lifespan. With a 6000K color temperature and “instant on” light output, this is a very handy tool for operators who have to work in confined spaces that require portable hazardous location lighting.



The company customizes the lighting systems and hazardous location lights as per the requirements of the customers. The company states, “At Larson Electronics’ Magnalight.com our business philosophy is very simple; provide high quality lighting products at good prices and get them to the customer fast.”



For further details on explosion proof LED lights, please log on to their official website www.Magnalight.com. The company can also be contacted directly by calling toll free, 1-800-369-6671 or 1-214-616-6180 for international inquiries.



About "Larson Electronics’ Magnalight.com

Magnalight by Larson Electronics manufactures and sells explosion proof lighting, LED lights, 12/24 volt spotlights, flashlights, and remote controlled vehicle and boat mount lighting. It has an elaborate line of intrinsically safe LED lighting, portable lights that are explosion proof, explosion proof LED lights, hazardous location lights, and intrinsically safe LED flashlights. The company displays the entire collection of explosion proof lighting at their website.



