Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global magnesia chrome bricks market is projected to be valued at USD 2,742.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is a major factor driving the market. In the iron & steel industry, refractory materials such as magnesia chrome bricks indispensably constitute the lining of backup zones of furnaces and working interfaces used in iron and steel production and transportation of liquid steel, hot metal, and slag. About 70.0% of the global production of refractory materials is consumed in the steel industry. The worldwide crude steel production was 1,869.9 metric tons in 2019, a growth of 3.4% over that in the previous year. Growing steel production is likely to boost the market for magnesia chrome bricks during the forecast period.



To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.



Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, IMERYS, a company based in France, made an announcement about the signing of a contract to purchase a 60.0% equity stake in Haznedar Group, a Turkey-based producer of refractory bricks

Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks are anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks is a high-grade refractory material employed to improve large-scale production of cement. Spinel and calcite present in direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks impart high-temperature performance to refractory bricks.

Growth of the construction industry is one of the key factors boosting the demand for magnesia chrome bricks. Increasing population in developing nations, infrastructure development, surging demand for residential homes, and rising investments in the telecom sector are among the factors boosting the construction activities.

The flat glass industry in the U.S. was valued at USD 22.00 Billion in 2018 and is likely to exceed value of USD 50.00 Billion by 2027. Increasing demand for glass products is propelling the demand for magnesia chrome bricks.

North America held a substantial share of the global magnesia chrome bricks market in 2019, owing to growth of the iron & steel industry in the region. Also, rising emphasis on renewable power generation is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Calderys, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita NV, KT Refractories, Mayerton, Vesuvius, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Magnezit Group Ltd., and Lanexis



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Common Magnesite Chrome Brick

Direct Bonded Magnesia Chrome Brick

Fused Rebonded Magnesite Chrome Brick

Chemically Bonded Magnesium Brick

Fused Cast Magnesite Chrome Brick



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Iron & Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Power Generation

Glass

Cement

Others



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Magnesia Chrome Bricks industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Demand for Magnesia Chrome Brickss in Healthcare Applications

4.2.2.2. Increasing Use of Magnesia Chrome Brickss in Gas Sensing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market By Fabrication Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market By Packaging Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market By Mode of Operation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Magnesia Chrome Bricks (QCL) Market Regional Outlook

Continued…