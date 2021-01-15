New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Magnesium oxide is generally known as magnesia, a mixture made from magnesite ores. These are retrieved from pyrolysis of ores or from the electrolysis of seawater. These oxides have robust applications in the construction and agriculture industries. A considerable amount is used across the ceramic and glass manufacturing as well as in steel industries to provide a refractory layer.



Market Drivers



The need for ensuring the safety of reactors to avoid mishaps due to corrosion of reactor walls is encouraging adoption of magnesium oxide as an additional layer. Widening usage of magnesium oxide across several end-use industries is providing support to the growth of the global magnesium oxide market.



The demand for magnesium oxide has increased from construction industries. The construction industry is continuously evolving and expanding globally, which is estimated to drive the growth of its market. However, the threat of substitutes is limiting the growth of the market to some extent.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Martin Marietta, Grecian Magnesite SA, Ube Industries, Xinyang Mineral Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Premier Magnesia LLC, Kumas Magnesite Industry Inc., Baymag Inc., Tateho Chemicals Industries Co., and Imerys SA, among others.



Regional Analysis



Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market for magnesium oxide owing to factors such as increasing industrial automation, industrial financing, and industrial development in the region. Additionally, the presence of emerging economies is estimated to help the region retain its dominance.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global magnesium oxide market on the product type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Dead Burnt Magnesium Oxide

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide

Fused Magnesium Oxide



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Refractory

Construction

Agriculture

Chemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Magnesium Oxide Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Magnesium Oxide Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging demand for refractories from the steel and cement industry, among others

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the construction industry

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



