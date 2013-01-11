Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2010 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global magnesium oxide nanopowder demand was worth USD 18.3 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 31.2 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of about 8.7% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market in terms of demand and is expected to be the most promising market in the near future.



The global demand for magnesium oxide nanopowder has been surging owing to its application in furnace linings, construction & ceramics and precision industries such as aerospace, advanced electronics and others. Volatility in market prices, higher cost of raw material and health issues are major concerns for the magnesium oxide nanopowder industry.



The magnesium oxide nanopowder market by application in terms of revenue is dominated by the refractory material in the furnace linings segment. The refractory market by revenue is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2013 to 2018. Following this, the market for construction & ceramics is also witnessing significant growth. In terms of volume, the refractory market is growing with a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period between 2013 and 2018.



Asia-Pacific is the market leader for magnesium oxide nanopowder, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% by revenue and a CAGR of 7.7% by volume, both from 2013 to 2018. Europe and North America although occupying a smaller market share are growing steadily and growth is expected to be robust in these markets over the next five years. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the most attractive markets and are expected to keep the region in the forefront in the magnesium oxide nanopowder market.



Some of the key players of the market are Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Inc., American Elements Company, Sigma Aldrich, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inframat, and others. This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of magnesium oxide nanopowder in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of nanopowder manufacturers, product sales, product volumes and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the magnesium oxide nanopowder market and provides detailed analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the magnesium oxide nanopowder market as below:

Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder market, by application

- Oil products

- Coatings

- Construction and Ceramic Industry

- Advanced Electronics

- Aerospace

- Refractory Material in Furnace Linings

- Others



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



