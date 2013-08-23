Studies Show Health Benefits Associated with Magnesium

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Several contemporary studies have recently demonstrated that there are multiple different medical benefits associated with taking magnesium supplements.



According to the Office of Dietary Supplements in the National Institutes of Health, magnesium is the fourth-most plentiful nutrient in the human body and is shown to help ensure proper functioning of nerves, muscles, the immune system, and the heart. It is also helps regulate body temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar levels, keeps bones strong, and aids in metabolism and protein synthesis. Taking magnesium supplements has been shown to help relieve hypertension, diabetes, low blood pressure, and other ailments, and topical applications have been shown to relieve joint pain, skin conditions, and can whiten teeth and strengthen gums.



Health education and alternative health products manufacturers Life Enthusiast currently offer a number of different products that can be used to increase the body’s magnesium levels, including nutritional supplements, topical oils, and even shaving gels and hair conditioners. They also carry a wide range of other nutritional supplements designed to help increase vital bodily functions, counteract the effects of illness, and increase overall physical and mental wellness.



To see all of Life Enthusiast’s products and services, visit their website, http://www.life-enthusiast.com/. You can also find them online by “liking” them on Facebook, following them on Twitter, or adding them on Google+. You can also speak to a Life Enthusiast representative directly by calling toll free 866-543-3388.



About Life Enthusiast

Life Enthusiast is an organization that believes that “natural healing is an art,” and are committed to using holistic healing methods to improve their customers’ lives. Supplements and nutritional products are necessary in today’s society in order to get all the vitamins and nutrients that the body needs, and all bodies are different. Their representatives work with individual clients in order to understand what products can help each unique person live a happier, healthier existence.