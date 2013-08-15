Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Magnetic Flow Meters Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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Magnetic flow meter is technically an electromagnetic flow meter or mag meter. Flow meter is a device used to measure mass, volume, linear, nonlinear flow rate of a liquid or a gas. A magnetic flow meter is an instrument which can measure a water-based or conductive volumetric flow. Magnetic flow meters are ideal for applications where low maintenance and low pressure drop are required. They are perfect for wastewater applications or some dirty liquids which are conductive. Magnetic flow meter is most commonly used flow meter after positive displacement and differential pressure flow meters. Device intelligence has helped magnetic flow meters to go forward beyond their basic function to be essential tools for process and business improvement.



The demand for magnetic flow meters is expected to grow at moderate CAGR. There are several industries that use flow meters such as discrete manufacturing, automotive, medical and construction and aircraft. Magnetic flow meters are used in almost every process industry vertical such as mining and minerals, utilities, food and pharmaceuticals. Demand for mag meters has furthermore increased, partially due to their application in non-intrusive measurement.



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Although Europe remains the largest market for magnetic flow meters, Pacific Rim have been showing comparatively faster growth and is expected to be dominant market in terms of continuous expansion and price competitiveness. The increase in capital projects and new process plants is expected to drive the market of magmeters in foreseeable future. Desalination projects, traditional oil and gas projects in the Middle East is also anticipated to boost demand for magnetic flow meters in the near term.



Some of the key participants in magnetic flow meter market include ABB Ltd., Invensys plc, Krohne Group, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp, and Hitachi Ltd. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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