Magnetic Powder Core Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2023 –Hitachi, Samwha Electronics, MAGNETICS, POCO Magnetic

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

- MAGNETICS

- CSC (Changsung Corp.)

- POCO Magnetic

- Hitachi

- Micrometals

- TDG

- Dongbu Electronic Materials

- Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)

- Samwha Electronics

- DMEGC

- Huzhou Careful Magnetism

- Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial



Magnetic Core Market: Overview

Magnetic core is a magnetic material with good magnetic quality that is used to enclose and guide magnetic fields in electromechanical, electrical, or magnetic devices such as electric motors, electromagnets, transformers, inductors, generators, and magnetic recording heads. Magnetic cores are made of ferromagnetic metals such as iron or ferrimagnetic composites such as ferrites. The magnetic field is generated by a current conducting coil of wire surrounding the core. Magnetic core can increase the strength of a magnetic field in an electromagnetic coil.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Magnetic Core Market: Key Segments

Magnetic cores can be segmented based on structure and end-use. In terms of structure the magnetic core can be segmented into straight cylinder rod, single "I" core, "C" or "U" core, "E" core, "E"& "I "core, planer core, pot core and toroidal core. Straight cylindrical rod is mostly made of powered iron and ferrite. It is used in radios for tuning the inductor. Single "I" core is square shaped and is rarely used. It is likely to be found in car ignition coils. "U" and "C" shaped cores are used to make square closed cores. Windings can be installed on single or both legs of the core. "E" shaped cores are used where a closed magnetic system is required. In most of "E" shaped cores, the cross-sectional area of center leg is more compared to individual section of outer legs. Therefore, the electrical circuit is placed around the center leg. In case of 3-phase transformer, all the three legs of "E" shaped core are of the same size and all legs are wound.



When accessing the major driving forces shaping the progress of the Magnetic Powder Core Market the researchers also focus on the growth of the customer base in various emerging regions. Advantages offered by the products such as improved shelf life as well as durability and how they are impacting the development of the industry are also assessed during the research. While examining the major restricting factors researchers make an attempt to analyse the strict environmental regulations affecting the market.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected market size, share and development rate of the Magnetic Powder Core Market by 2023?

- What are the prominent market drivers responsible for shaping the progress of the Magnetic Powder Core Market worldwide?

- Who are the key market players operating in the Magnetic Powder Core Market and what competencies have they embraced to stay competitive in the market?

- What are the current and emerging trends shaping the development of the market across different nations?

- What are the types of opportunities in store of the business owners in the years to come?



