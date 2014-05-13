Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market in 2017: Global Market Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The MRI market is segmented into Open MRI and Closed MRI based on structure. On the basis of field strength MRI is categorized into High-Field, Mid-Field and Low-Field. Open and Closed MRI will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% and 2.5% respectively from 2012 to 2017.



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The Americas and Europe are the larger MRI markets; however, Asia and RoW regions are expected to have the highest growth rates for MRI scanners in the near future on account of technological advancements in MRI, rising affordability and increase in awareness amongst patients.



The Americas have the largest share in the Open MRI market on account of the increasing aging populations who are aware of the benefits of early diagnosis. There has also been a steep rise in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases in this region leading to high usage of Open MRI equipment.



This report provides a holistic view to the overall global MRI market with 8 year market data & forecast based on following segmentation:



By Structure of MRI Equipment

- Open MRI

- Closed MRI



By Magnetic Field Strength

- High-Field MRI

- Mid-Field MRI

- Low-Field MRI



Geographical Coverage

- Americas

- Europe

- APAC

- RoW, which consists of Middle East and Africa



Browse full report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-resonance-imaging-market.html



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