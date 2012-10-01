Magnetic Sensors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Driven by the rapid demand in automotive and cell phone industry, the global market for magnetic sensors is expected to witness double digit growth rate during 2012 to 2017. Introduction of GPS technology in cell phones is contributing to the growth of the magnetic sensors Industry. Technological innovations, end-use applications, competitive pricing, and compatibility with various devices are positioning magnetic sensors on a healthy growth trajectory. The increasing demand for these types of sensors in the developing markets of Latin America and Asia-Pacific is enabling rapid advancements in technology and product.While automotive and electronic segments dominate the electronic market, several other business arenas are opening exciting opportunities for the magnetic sensor industry.



Read More: Magnetic Sensors Market



This research report analyzes the global magnetic sensors Industry, discussing the detailed overview and market figures. This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in the magnetic market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. This research report on magnetic sensors provides a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation



Magnetic sensors market is segmented depending on following:

- Hall Sensor ICs

- Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors

- Hall Sensor Elements

- Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

- Others



Browse More Market Reports On Semiconductor And Electronics Market



Silicon based magnetoresistive sensors; both AMR and GMR are used in a variety of new applications and are posing a challenge for traditional hall devices. Manufacturers are investing more on improvements in GMR technology. Magnetic sensors are taking over the market of micro switches, potentiometers, and reed switches. Hall sensor ICs along with AMR and GMR type sensors are dominating the magnetic sensor market.



The major geographies studied under this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The major areas of application of magnetic sensors include desktop PCs, mobiles, gaming, audio and video devices, electronic appliances, etc.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-sensors-market.html



The key players dominating this market are Allergo MicroSystems Inc. (US), Asahi Lasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Austria Microsystems AG (Austria), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG (Switzerland), Melexis Microelectronic Systems (Belgium), NVE Corporation (US), Sensitec GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), MEMSIC Inc. (US), etc.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



For More Information Give Visit us on: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com