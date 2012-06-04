Advancements Made in Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) Using a Nautilus Compressor

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Sorlox Corporation was formed in 2010 as a start-up that relies on a vendor network to deliver products and services in support of development projects globally. Our current mission is to share information on recent advancements made in Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) research and secure funding for the next phase of the project.



The phase I design, building and testing of the nautilus compressor was completed in May 2012. Funding for phase II from the “Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)” has been delayed.



This project’s title is the “Method and Apparatus for Compressing Plasma to a High Energy State“ with the intent of “Ultimate Replacement of Deployed Remote Power Generators.” Eliminating the need for fossil fuel deliveries and removing individuals from harms way is the goal.



Phase I testing was successfully conducted at a cancer therapy center to ensure safety, and meet isolation requirements. Phase II testing will be conducted at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, relocating our current California test facilities in Irvine and Covina.



Incorporating existing technologies contributed to our overall design robustness and is a key factor in the success of this project. Decades of development from researchers all over the world have lead us to this point in time. A delay in funding will be a setback to our schedule, however the overall goal remains the same.



The purchase of a customized pulsed power supply is the remaining item necessary to complete the “proof of concept” phase II testing, validating the existing prototype. Delivery of the power supply is estimated to be 12 months.



According to Dr. Brent Freeze, CTO of Sorlox, “Break-even, producing more energy than used, could be possible within 18 months.” “We need to sustain the momentum of success behind the nautilus compressor testing.”



Please visit our website, www.sorlox.com, to learn more about this project.