Magnificent Boutique & Business Hotels in Madrid

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The Ritz Hotel is one of the Boutique Hotels in Madrid that can offer lavish luxuries, first-rate Business Hotel support staff and amenities, and proximity to the city’s financial and business district. The Ritz gives special attention to business travelers giving them bespoke assistance, buffet breakfast, welcome gifts, and they need not worry about getting their business suits getting wrinkly in the luggage because your somebody will arrange for ironing to ensure you will be ready for business dealings of the day. They also have a dedicated business support team that can arrange for business lunch and dinners, large conferences, board meetings, and big corporate events. They even give a complimentary nights’ stay for those who arrange for a gale menu for business functions with more than 100 people.



The Radisson Blu Madrid Prado joins the roster for top Boutique and Business Hotels in town mainly because of its brilliant downtown location being surrounded by both key corporations and many tourist attractions. Guests on business trips need not go far to be able to explore and enjoy the city after having an arduous day of business meetings and seminars. They have three boardrooms that can be adjoined with the bar area, a conference area, a fully equipped 24 hour business centre, and have bilingual secretarial services should you need somebody to translate for you.



Hotel Silken Puerta is also a great choice for Business Hotels in Madrid especially if you’re considering nearness to the Airport and the Trade Fair. They provide free transfers to and from the airport and to Avenida de America rail station on weekends so getting to business meetings around town would be trouble-free. Planning a corporate even or business gathering at this stunning design Madrid Boutique Hotel is a breeze because they have a dedicated staff that can help with all your needs to set up the even at any of their flexible meeting room spaces and they have an superb restaurant that can serve gourmet business luncheons or dinners.



