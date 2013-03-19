Magnolia Office Is Rated Top Seller of Flash Furniture

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- MagnoliaOffice.com, a discount online store offering office furniture, and selected office equipment, has been recognized as one of the top dealers for Flash Furniture, a U.S. furniture manufacturer, based in Georgia.



For the year 2012, which was the first full year that Magnolia Office offered the Flash furniture line, Magnolia Office moved into the top 40 of its dealers with respect to quantity of seating and tables sold. Flash Furniture, owned by Belnick, Inc., offers low-cost commercial and home furnishings to dealers across the U.S., as well as selling through its own online stores.



With its customer-centric policy and low prices, Magnolia Office has been highly successful in sales of its Flash and Hercules furniture lines from 2012 to 2013.



Customers can browse and purchase from a large selection of commercial office chairs, guest chairs, sofas and love seats, leather recliners, messaging recliners, stacking chairs, banquet and restaurant chairs, folding tables, school tables, and school chairs. Restaurant tables are also available and will be on the website soon.



For larger purchases, customers enjoy volume discounts and special shipping prices. The staff at Magnolia Office makes sure they find the lowest prices on freight, so they can pass the savings onto customers. Many return customers prefer to purchase furnishings for their offices from MagnoliaOffice.com.



Most of the items ship free, and orders of over 5 items can often be discounted further. Office chairs are available in leather, vinyl, fabric and mesh. The selection of popular mesh chairs is large, and customers can choose the style they like. Magnolia Office customers include small business, the military, schools, both large and small hotel franchises, health care offices, and more.



These and other products can be found at www.MagnoliaOffice.com.



Magnolia Office

Support@magnoliaoffice.com

Los Angeles, CA

http://www.magnoliaoffice.com