Magnovo Training Group Launches Holiday Team Building Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Magnovo Training Group, a company that offers high quality professional development and team building workshops to Fortune 500 companies and other clients throughout the United States, Europe, and Canada, has just announced the launch of a new website that focuses on holiday team building. The site, HolidayTeamBuilding.com, offers business owners innovative alternatives to the typical stale and often-boring corporate holiday parties through meaningful team building activities that emphasize giving back.



The timing for the new website could not be any better; the holiday season is just around the corner and many business owners have already begun to think about the annual company party. While some managers are capable of hosting fun and festive corporate holiday events, most tend to be tedious, awkward and gag gift-filled parties that are about as welcome as two-year-old fruitcake. By offering holiday team building activities that focus on creating memories rather than overeating hors d’oeuvres, Magnovo Training Group hopes to help business owners host an evening that will be memorable for all of the right reasons.



“Holiday team building activities are the perfect way to relieve stress and help your team work together more effectively,” an article on the new website noted, adding that the company’s holiday team building ideas help create a relaxed atmosphere filled with laughter, where even the most shy and quiet employees will engage in the charity-themed holiday party, as their team works together to give back.



“Group cooperation can be best leveraged while helping to build a bike for a needy kid or stuffing teddy bears together and handing them out to the company’s chosen charity at the end of the workshop. Employees will definitely take away more than short-lived fun when they see a group of firefighters walk in to receive the stuffed animals they just assembled, and there’s always a few teary eyes as a firefighter describes a recent situation where they handed out one of these stuffed animals to a distressed child.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about how a holiday team building event can be a fantastic way to celebrate a great year of work is welcome to visit the new HolidayTeamBuilding.com website at any time. There, they can read about the various ways employees can celebrate the holidays, build camaraderie and give back to the community—all at the same time.



About Magnovo Training Group and HolidayTeamBuilding.com

Magnovo Training Group is a professional development and team building company delivering workshops across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company offers workshops that focus on leadership, public speaking tips and team building activities. The company has just launched a new website, HolidayTeamBuilding.com, that offers team building activities that focus on charitable giving. For more information, please visit http://www.holidayteambuilding.com/