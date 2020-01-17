Magoshare Releases AweEraser 4 to Help Windows Users and Mac Users Permanently Erase Sensitive Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Magoshare software, the reliable data erasure software developer, releases AweEraser 4 to help both Windows users and Mac users permanently erase data. It supports to securely and permanently erase data from HDD, SSD, USB flash drive, memory card, digital camera and other digital device beyond the scope of data recovery



Some of computer users know how to recover deleted/formatted data from hard drive or storage device. In order to help Windows users and Mac users prevent potential data recovery, Magoshare releases powerful and safe data erasure software - AweEraser. It offers certified data erasure standards to help computers securely and permanently erase data from hard disk drive and storage media device, making data recovery become impossible.



Since its debut in 2015, AweEraser has become one of the most popular data erasure programs. It offers three data erasure modes: erase files, erase hard drive and erase free disk space. It also offers uninstaller to help in quickly uninstalling unwanted programs and a internet cleaner to clean up internet browsers' cookies and junk data.



Once the data is erased by AweEraser, the data would be gone forever, can't be recovered by any data recovery software. Before the users sell, donate or dispose an old computer, AweEraser is the reliable solution to permanently erase sensitive data on the computer to avoid data recovery.



AweEraser 4 adds a new disk tool to help users rename hard drive, repair corrupted hard drive. Magoshare even redesigns the interface of AweEraser to make it become easier to use. Users can securely erase data from HDD, SSD, USB flash drive, memory card, digital camera, digital camcorder, RAID, Server and other storage device. It supports to erase data on Windows OS and Mac OS. It also can format hard drive on Windows OS/Mac OS.



Download AweEraser 4:



AweEraser 4 for Windows

https://www.magoshare.com/data-eraser/windows-data-eraser.html



AweEraser 4 for Mac

https://www.magoshare.com/data-eraser/mac-data-eraser.html



