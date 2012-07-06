MagPleasure.com Becomes an Official Magento Partner

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Magento is an incredibly popular open source e-commerce shopping cart backend software application. The software is used to power the shopping carts of many of the most famous shopping websites in the world, but a lot of new e-commerce entrepreneurs struggle to get the most out of it. Depending on your needs, you may find Magento’s basic functionality somewhat limited.



One business trying to change all that is MagPleasure.com a dynamic young band of web developers that specialize in Magento extensions, giving Magento shopping carts extra functionality.



MagPleasure.com has recently been awarded the prestigious partner status by Magento. A spokesperson explained their delight at the news:



“Becoming a Magento Partner is vindication of the quality of our Magento extensions and services. As well as an official stamp of approval from Magento it also allows us to help more Magento users.”



MagPleasure.com offers a vast range of Magento extensions, each of them with different functionality. There are extensions for payment methods, rich content, social networking integration, core improvements and even some extensions that can be downloaded and installed absolutely free of charge.



Each extension available on the site is comprehensively described so users know exactly the functionality available. In addition to the features being outlined, there is a guide for use, and there is even an option to read other user’s reviews of the extension. Visitors to the site can view screenshots of how the extension works, view a back end demo, and inexperienced or busy users can choose to have MagPleasure.com install the extension for an extra fee.



Visitors to the site can also read the MagPleasure.com blog, which contains valuable editorial content regarding the MagPleasure Magento extensions and Magento use in general. This blog is an invaluable resource for any e-commerce entrepreneur who uses Magento in their business.



As well as selling their own Magento extensions, MagPleasure.com offers many useful Magento services to those who are struggling with the software. This includes software updates, server migration, and other useful services.



A spokesperson commented:



“All of our team from programmers down to support staff are experienced Magento experts. This ensures we can all collaborate to make our products not only feature rich but also user friendly and well supported. We test every product rigorously and have a stream of updates on all our products.”



All of MagPleasure.com’s extensions come with a thirty day money back guarantee, a twelve month free support package and a lifetime bug fix guarantee.



About MagPleasure.com

MagPleasure.com is the website of Mag Pleasure Ltd., a young, energetic and international team of developers and web designers which specialize in Magento extensions development. On the 18th of June 2012 they officially became a Magento partner. They have over 21 high quality extensions for Magento and the list continues to grow.



For more information please visit http://www.MagPleasure.com