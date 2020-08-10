Magus Mirasont Launches Kickstarter Campaign for King Solomon's Magic Tarot Cards

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Magus Mirasont is a US based journalist, writer, artist, magician, and author of several detective stories. He has recently announced an exciting new project that features King Solomon's Magic Tarot Cards, and he has decided to introduce this project to the world via Kickstarter in a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. He is now welcoming backers from around the world for their generous support and backing, and he is offering a life-changing experience in form of these cards as return.



"Over the past twenty years I studied astrology, numerology, tarot, oracles, runes, and other occult sciences, which I use now in my practice as a magician." Said Magus Mirasont, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Magus is the author of this project, while the great artist behind this project is dedicated Tarot reader Elena Ivaniyk aka Madam Helena.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/mirasont/king-solomons-magic-tarot-cards and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of these magical tarot cards. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 13,300, and Magus is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers of this project with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About King Solomon's Magic Tarot Cards

King Solomon's Magic Tarot Cards is a deck of tarot cards inspired by the magic of the Great King Solomon, who built the first temple of Jerusalem. The cards are created by an American journalist and magician Magus Mirasont, and they are illustrated by a renowned artist Madam Helena. Moreover, this project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where backers can find out more about these cards and their creator.



