Mahesh Sukumar Sonora, California Resident Promotes Salvation Army Awareness in Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Each and every year, California resident Mahesh Sukumar packs up his old clothing, food cans, electronic goods and computers and donates them to the Salvation Army. But this year, young Mahesh has decided to take things a step further by participating in a community awareness program whose primary purpose is to encourage more people to donate to the Salvation Army this Holiday Season.



Since it’s inception in 1865, The Salvation Army has become one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, and is renowned for assisting those in need of assistance. During the Holiday Season it provides much needed poverty relief from those struggling to make ends meet. Thus, Mahesh’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. By promoting awareness of the Salvation Army, Mahesh is providing a great service to the world’s impoverished.



Throughout his career as a student and working professional, Mahesh was known for volunteering whatever free time he had to noble and charitable causes. While at Ohio State University he volunteered in a variety of medical studies and used his intimate knowledge of transportation to help the university cut costs. Mahesh has also been an active participant in group discussions designed to improve the speed in which skilled workers from Asian countries acquire work visas and permanent residency in the United States.



Mahesh has already convinced many of his friends and family to donate to the Salvation Army, but by participating in awareness programs he hopes to reach a much bigger subset of the population. One of his neighbors went on record stating, “I’ve been so busy this month that I honestly forgot that there are people out there who need my help. Thank goodness people like Mahesh are here to remind me.”



About Mahesh Sukumar

Mahesh Sukumar is a Transport Planner located in Sonora, California in Tuolomne County. Most recently tenured at Omni-Means Engineers & Planners. During his time in the industry, Mahesh proved a more than competent worker. Stationed on several major projects and studies, Sukumar was responsible for utilizing sophisticated software to aggregate land use. He also designed predictive models used to help developers cut project costs.