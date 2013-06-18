Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus Caters to the Soaring Urban Goods Transportation

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched the all new face-lifted variant of its much famed pick-up vehicle Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus that has been tagged at a price of 4.33 lacs.



It is expected that Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus will also be playing a major role in the retaining the company's dominant position in 2-3.5 ton GVW LCV segment and will further help in tapping the soaring demands of the urban goods transportation.



The all new Maxi Truck Plus is boasted to have been developed on the rugged pick-up platform of Mahindra Bolero and is purely conceived so that this pick-up vehicle is able to cater to the rising needs of urban goods transportation.



Mahindra Bolero Truck surprisingly features a distinguished sabre-tooth' front grille along with a smooth to handle power steering and stylish interiors will surely impress the buyers of the Indian market.



Apart from this, this maxi truck boasts of its incredible power and generous cargo-space like that of a big truck. Also, this recent addition to the Mahindra cars in India, promises to perform incredibly well on any given deceptive terrain.



The all new Maxi Truck Plus boasts to have been powered by a 2523 cc common rail BS4 compliant engine that generate an impressive 17.7 kmpl of mileage as per the test results of ARAI.



Mahindra & Mahindra has also concentrated to an extent on the congestion that prevails on the city roads and in such poor traffic conditions too, Maxi Truck Plus promises to be a lot more fuel efficient and easily maneuverable in the lanes of small towns. Apart from this aspect, this pick up vehicle offers a much higher 1150 kg of payload capacity along with a huge 40.6 sq ft cargo box.



The Indian auto giant has been constantly evolving and revamping all its models to be able to deliver much greater value to the customers as a result of this, Mahindra & Mahindra sold around 1.03 lacs units in the last fiscal year in this particular segment as compared to the 73000 vehicles in FY12, as reported by the Economic Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus can be located on a detailed page.



