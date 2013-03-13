Bolero Becomes Tougher - Gaadi.com Reveals the Launch of New Bolero SUV

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Gaadi.com research shows that Mahindra has unveiled a latest version of Mahindra Bolero SUV which is expected to launch soon. Mahindra Bolero is considered to be the most rugged and strongest SUV that hit Indian car market. It is a leading SUV from Indian car maker Mahindra, which has reserved its highest selling label for six consecutive years. For an entry level SUV, Bolero has gained the respect for all Indian customers with its rough look and easy to mend machinery.



Mahindra Bolero has 6 variants namely Mahindra Bolero DI, Mahindra Bolero Plus, Mahindra Bolero Plus AC, Mahindra Bolero SLE, Mahindra Bolero SLX, Mahindra Bolero ZLX. Mahindra’s models have always been considered well suited for the Indian roads as a basic utility vehicle, which gets aided by Bolero’s tough look, ‘go anywhere’ attitude and ability to accommodate 7 people. No doubt, Mahindra’s models are most popular and loved by the people in rural India.



Bolero has been ruling India car market in terms of SUVs for last 11 years and now it’s the time to welcome its new variant considering the requirement of Indian customer. As per the research done by Gaadi.com, appearance wise, the new Bolero is expected to be the same as some minor changes will be done. The exterior will have a new head lamp, graphics and bumper further on but Interior will be given a modern look with lots of changes which will really attract the customer. The new Mahindra Bolero will have a new chassis design which will be lighter though stronger from current tubular frame leader chassis.



The older and present variants of Bolero has earned a lot of appreciation and love and it is expected that new Bolero with its more attractive styling will earn more love and appreciation than the existing models had already gained.



Gaadi.com unveils a detailed page of Mahindra Bolero that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Bolero. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



