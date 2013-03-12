Mahindra Kickstarts Quanto - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Gaadi.com’s recent research states that Mahindra has already revealed and launched the most eagerly awaited SUV, namely Mahindra Quanto. Mahindra Quanto shares its kinetic design with Mahindra Xylo and is the smallest multi utility vehicle among Mahindra’s product. The name Quanto has been derived from word Quantum which means enriched and better space. Being a small sub- 4- meter car, this mini MPV is capable of carrying seven members. which puts itself in direct confrontation with large size hatchback.



This seven seater SUV family comes with four siblings with single engine option and single transmission, namely Mahindra Quanto C2, Mahindra Quanto C4, Mahindra Quanto C6 and Mahindra Quanto C8 along with the option of 6 colors such as Fiery Black, Java Brown, Mist silver, Toreador Red, Rocky Beige and Diamond White. The price of the SUV ranges from Rs 5.82 lakh in base end to Rs 7.36 lakh in top end. SUV supports 1.5 l three cylinder 12- valve turbo diesel engine.



This new SUV comprises world’s smallest twin turbo engine along with an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 17.21 Kmpl which helps to make 100 PS of power and 240 NM of torque and gets a 5 speed manual transmission. Features of Mahindra Quanto are quite attractive with the stuff like Intellipark Reverse Assist, Digital Drive Assist system, 2 DIN music systems with CD, MP3, USB and AUX in. Quanto shares the same comfortable interior design of its parental car Mahindra Xylo, and enjoys the facility of having ABS, reverse assist to the C8 trim, twin airbags and engine immobilizer. The exterior of the SUV shares it design with s Mahindra Xylo.



Mahindra has filled the void of much needed SUV for the Indian market. With Quanto, it has come up with a versatile and compact SUV for in the Indian auto market that would give tough competition to the rivals Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.



Gaadi.com unveils a detailed page of Mahindra Quanto that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the variants of Quanto. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for the select Indian journalists.



