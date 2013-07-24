Mahindra & Mahindra Introduces the 2013 Edition of Xylo, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Mahindra & Mahindra Company has been revamping many models off lately. Also, the company has been a tough competitor in the Indian market.



Recently, Mahindra rolled out the all 2013 edition as well as the makeover edition of its highly popular model Xylo.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the new Xylo has been upgraded with a brand new front fascia along with a remodeled rectangular grill. Other than that, this new vehicle also exhibits stylish headlamps, bumper, bonnet and an integrated logo.



Gaadi.com also feels that the 2013 edition of Mahindra Xylo boasts of generating an incredible mileage of up to 14 kilometers per litre. Moreover, the car boasts of being packed with more than 50 changes in terms of styling.



The research team at Gaadi.com feels that the new Xylo will be made available in five variants. The base model will come tagged at a price of 7.37 lacs whereas the premium model of E9 will be tagged at 10.25 lacs.



Also, the new Xylo will offer much better torque and a higher peak power of 120 bhp. The new Xylo will be competing against the Innova that offers a peak power of 105 bhp.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mahindra Xylo can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



