Mahindra & Mahindra Rolls out Verito Vibe in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Mahindra & Mahindra Company has a host of cars lined up to be launched in the year of 2013. The company’s Verito Vibe also has been much anticipated in the Indian market.



Interestingly, Mahindra & Mahindra Company has launched the new hatchback at a starting price of 5.63 lacs, as reported by the Economic Times.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the company has further created a lot of heat in the hatchback segment. Also, this new hatchback will be available in three new variants.



Gaadi.com also feels that the D2 variant of Verito Vibe will cost 5.63 lacs, the D4 edition will cost 5.89 lacs and the D6 model of Verito Vibe will be tagged at 6.49 lacs. Also, Verito Vibe is expected to roll out in seven brand new colors of Aqua Rush, Dolphin Grey, Toreador Red, Java Brown, Diamond White, Mist Silver and Fiery Black.



The latest Mahindra car boasts of exhibiting 330L of boot space along with which only the D6 variant will exhibit anti-lock braking system with EBD and driver airbag. Verito Vibe measures below four meters that allows the vehicle as well the company to enjoy the excise duty benefits.



The research team at Gaadi.com feels that the new hatchback in town also boasts of an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 20.8 kmpl. Apart from that, M&M will also offer Verito Vibe with a 3 year warranty or 100,000 km warranty. Performance-wise, the hatchback will display a 1.5L dCi diesel engine and will encounter Maruti Swift, Toyota Liva and Honda Brio.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mahindra Verito Vibe can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



