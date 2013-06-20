Mahindra Quanto Expected to Be Launched in Nepal, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Nepal is considered as an emerging market as far as all global car manufacturers are concerned who are looking forward to boost auto sales in the international markets.



The emerging market in Nepal will witness the launch of Mahindra Quanto other than Ford Ecosport that is expected to be launched around mid 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that Mahindra & Mahindra Company has planned it big to race past the offerings of Ford Motors in fast growing market of Nepal.



Gaadi.com also feels that Mahindra will continue its efforts of pricing its compact SUV of Mahindra Quanto aggressively in Nepal and apart from that Mahindra will also roll out a host of options in the SUV segment. Mahindra & Mahindra also intends to focus on potential buyers who are looking forward to upgrade from hatchbacks.



Mahindra Quanto is boasted to be well suited with this soaring demand that has been tapped in the emerging market of Nepal. Due to its impressive ground clearance, striking features and feasible price range, Mahindra Quanto is expected to be a great hit post its launch in Nepal, as reported by Rediff Real Time News (May 3, 2013).



The research team at Gaadi.com feels that particular variants like that of C6 and C8 of Mahindra Quanto will be the ones that can be made available in the car market of Nepal.



Performance-wise, the existing model of Mahindra Quanto that was launched last year exhibits a turbocharged 1.5L diesel powered engine that generates a peak power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 240Nm when paired to a five-speed manual transmission.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mahindra Quanto can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



