Mahindra Scorpio: Revamped to Take on New Challenges - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Research done by Gaadi.com says that Mahindra is planning to launch an upgraded version of Mahindra Scorpio. Mahindra has already started its upgradation work on Mahindra Scorpio some time back. This upgradation project has been named W105. According to the source, the upgraded version is likely to arrive in the year 2014 to the India market. The operation on the project W105 is at full swing which is going- on in the Mahindra Research Valley situated at Chennai.



Mahindra launched its first Scorpio in the year 2002 which is known as first generation of Mahindra Scorpio. Second generation came along with the launch of upgraded Mahindra known as all new Mahindra in the year 2006 and third generation came to exist after Mahindra revealed a concept of a diesel- electric hybrid version in the year 2008. Mahindra Scorpio has got 14 versions in their family with 3 engine and 2 transmission options, namely Mahindra Scorpio Ex, Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, Mahindra Scorpio LX BS- III, Mahindra Scorpio LX BS- IV, Mahindra Scorpio Getaway 4WD, Mahindra Scorpio SLE BS- III, Mahindra Scorpio SLE BS- IV, Mahindra Scorpio VLX 2WD BS- III, Mahindra Scorpio VLX 2WD BS- IV, Mahindra Scorpio VLX 2WD Airbag BS- III, Mahindra Scorpio VLX 2WD Airbag BS- IV, Mahindra Scorpio VLX 2WD Airbag AT BS-IV, Mahindra Scorpio VLX 4WD Airbag BS- IV and Mahindra Scorpio VLX 4WD Airbag AT BS- IV. Mahindra Scorpio comes with 4 attractive colour options of Fiery Black, Diamond White, Rocky Beige and Java Brown. Its price ranges from Rs 7.80 lakh in the lower end to Rs 12.31 lakh in the upper end. Scorpio SUV has been an eye- catcher because of its design and has received three prestigious awards of ‘Best SUV of the year’ and ‘Best car of the Year’ and ‘car of the year’.



Research says that the major alteration will be seen in upgraded Scorpio is reduction in its weight by 260 kilogram with the integration of fibre parts by a special project called T026, which will ultimately increase the efficiency level of the car. Mahindra is also eyeing to increase the wheelbase along with the addition of 2.2 L engine from Cheetah XUV 500 which will give 140bhp @ 330Nm of torque.



Looking by the existing vehicle range of Mahindra, it can be concluded that it has always made strong and rough SUV that can shot out the best on the patchy roads of India and can be assumed that its upgraded version will come out with a bang.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Mahindra Scorpio that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the variants of Quanto. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



