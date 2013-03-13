Mahindra Thar: A Hardened Roadster with a Soft and Velvety Touch - Gaadi.com Reports

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Mahindra is on their way to launch improvised facelift of Mahindra Thar. Mahindra is planning to make this particular SUV a more practical and useful vehicle and will undergo huge changes to make it more appealing and attractive.



Thar with its typical retro jeep styling acts as a camel in the dessert and is a perfect SUV for an adventurous Wilderness expedition or ride in the sand ridges. Thar wears an appearance of its ancestors and is preferred among those who appreciate retro power and believes in the saying of old is gold. Mahindra Thar comes in three variant with 1 transmission and 2 engines, specifically Mahindra Thar DI 2WD, Mahindra Thar DI 4WD, Mahindra Thar CRDe 4x4 AC and comes with five appealing colours. The colours available for Thar are Diamond White, Mist Silver, Fiery Black, Toreador Red and Rocky Beige. The price of Mahindra Thar ranges from Rs 4.6 lakh in the lower end to RS 6.86 lakh in the upper end. Thar was first launched in the year 2010 and has been voted as the one of top 10 SUV’s obtainable in the India market. It has got a solid combination of engine, chassis and Gearbox which produces loads of power and torque for effortless highway traveling. The current version of Mahindra Thar has a power of 2.5 litre CRDi engine which is capable of producing 105bhp power @ 247 Nm.



The all new Thar will have new and advanced interiors by taking care of every subtle detail. Experts are working on the position of engine start key hole and dashboard. They are also working on all panel gaps of Thar and will offer power windows and foldable canopy soft top. Mahindra Thar will also come up with a new engine option and Experts are also working on its exteriors.



Thar is expected to launch with set of new features and with more desired signature look which will really be a big splash in the Indian car market.



Gaadi.com unveils a dedicated page of Mahindra Thar that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Thar’s variants. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive from India’s reputed journalists.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



