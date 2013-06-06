Mahindra to Roll out Mini Xylo Around the Festivities of Diwali, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Mahindra has planned purposely to launch Mini Xylo around the festival of lights knowing that the occasion of Diwali is considered to be auspicious amongst the Indian car buyers.



The much anticipated car in the Indian market, Mini Xylo by Mahindra is expected to hit the Indian roads in the second half of 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that the all new and forthcoming edition of remodeled Xylo will be made available with a choice of five variants to the Indian car buyers.



Out of the much anticipated five variants, the entry level model of Mini Xylo is boasted to be tagged in the price bracket of 7.37 lacs. On the contrary, the premium variant of upcoming mini Xylo will be made available with a price tag of around 10.25 lacs and is codenamed as E9.



With the dawn of this year 2013, Mahindra & Mahindra Company will be marking the launch of its sixth major introduction with the compact edition of Mahindra Xylo amongst the other Mahindra cars that are lined up to enter the Indian market.



Incorporating a host of new changes, the compact version of Xylo will make its way in the Indian market with a new price tag that will cost higher than the outgoing model by a difference of 15000 bucks.



As far as the performance is concerned, the compact SUV will generate a mileage of 14 kmpl as per the test results of Automotive Research Association of India. Apart from generating 120 bhp of peak power and being incorporated with more than 50 styling changes, the forthcoming Xylo Mini is expected to lock horns with Toyota Innova post its launch.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mahindra Xylo can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com