Mahindra Xylo: All Ready to Compete Against Latest Models - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Gaadi.com researches that Mahindra has unveiled and launched all new facelift of stylish Xylo with 50 changes in design and features. Due to this makeover, Mahindra Xylo has become more stylish, appealing and attractive. The facelift has come up with unique voice command technology which acts as an operator for headlights, wipers and door locks after receiving simple voice command from the owner. This 5- door MUV with its new attracting features has become smarter, luxurious and practical. Following Xylo’s feature Mahindra has also created another version of SUV, popularly known as Mahindra Quanto.



This seven seater MUV was first launched in the year of 2009 at Nasik. The code- named of Xylo is Ingenio. Mahindra shaped Xylo in the name of Ingenio and offered a true Multi Utility van in the form of Xylo. Xylo has 13 variants in its series with single transmission and 3 engine options. The Xylo variants are Mahindra Xylo 2012 D2 BS- III, Mahindra Xylo 2012 D2, Mahindra Xylo 2012 D4 BS- III, Mahindra Xylo 2012 D4, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E4 BS- III, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E4, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E4 ABS BS- III, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E4 ABS, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E8 ABS BS- III, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E8 ABS, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E8 ABS Airbag BS- III, Mahindra Xylo 2012 E8 ABS Airbag and Mahindra Xylo 2012 E9.



The upgraded version of Xylo comes up within the price range of Rs 7.37 lakh in the lower D2 variant and 10.25 lakh in the upper end E9 variant. The new Xylo has come up with sharper headlights, a new bumper and an innovative grille along with the change in exterior and interior of the MUV. It has given all cosmetic touches involving sporty air dams, more distinct and noticeable wheel curves, refreshing body signs and chrome leaned body which makes it a prettier and attractive among people in India. Mahindra has added some required functional gear to the interior of the car, such as laptop and mobile charging point, individual AC vents, storage spaces and foldable snack trays.



With robust and smart look of Xylo, Mahindra has offered a true and perfect picture of Multi Utility van which has steadily becoming popular among Indians.



