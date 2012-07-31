MahjongOnline.net Grows Due to Its Large Range of Online Mahjong Games

Frome, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Mahjong is one of the most popular board games played in the Far East. Originating in China, the game is popular all over the orient, with regional variations often played in Korea and Japan. For many years it has been perceived as being a game for elderly gentlemen, but Mahjong is experiencing a renaissance due to Internet play, both in China and abroad.



One website making waves in this area is MahjongOnline.net, a huge site boasting online play in a vast number of different Mahjong variations. Like most ancient games, Mahjong is played in a large range of different permutations. MahjongOnline.net is one of the very few websites to offer such a huge amount of different Mahjong games.



MahjongOnline.net has both modern and traditional Mahjong variants, with interesting refreshes of the game such as Mahjong Empire, Mahjong Titans and even Loony Tunes Mahjong. Each of these games is varied in inventive ways, but they all have something in common with the traditional game that emerged many hundreds of years ago. They are easy to pick up for both novice and experienced players.



The games are very convenient to play, with no download required. They are built in flash, and are playable within the browser. This means they are compatible with any computer, as long as the user has a fairly recent version of the flash plug in installed.



A spokesperson for the site said:



“We wanted to create a website that makes it easy for people to play Mahjong online. There are many different sites that offer users the opportunity for online play, but they often make it difficult. Users are sometimes put off by large downloads and painfully slow software, and many websites also demand payment for access to the top quality Mahjong games. Our site is fast, free and easy to use. We never charge users, and we also never make them download any extra software. It’s a completely hassle free way to play Mahjong online. We are also constantly updating the site, and we’ve recently added four new ways to play Mahjong. Whether you want to play traditional Mahjong or some interesting modern variants, we are dedicated to providing the very best online Mahjong experience available.”



About MahjongOnline.net

