Mahmayi Office Furniture Announces New Line of Veneer Desks and Glass Office Furniture in Dubai Stores

Deira, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Mahmayi Office Furniture, located in Dubai, announces the arrival of an impressive new line of glass office furniture, Veneer Desks, Storage Cabinets in its equally impressive main showroom in Nasr Square. Navin, General Manager of Mahmayi Office Furniture said of the new furnishings, “We’re so excited about our new line of glass office furniture as it’s both highly functional and sleek due to its streamlined composition.”



The company is happy to serve clientele in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. In addition to the main showroom Mahmayi Office Furniture is one of the largest wholesale distributors of mid-market office furniture and commercial safes and vaults in Africa, GCC, Middle East, Russia, East Europe and the Central Asian regions offering more than 1500 different items to customers. Partnering with over thirty manufacturers in Japan, Malaysia, China, Thailand and Korea Mahmayi Office Furniture offers low prices and access to a variety of products to suit most any consumer’s furnishing needs.



For more information visit http://www.mahmayiofficefurniture.com/. To connect on Facebook and Twitter visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mahmayi-Office-Furniture/218631068224457 and https://twitter.com/Mahmayi respectively.



Navin, General Manager

Mahmayi Office Furniture (L.L.C.)

Main Showroom (Deira)

P.O.Box 13897,

Dubai – UAE.

Tel: +971 4 2212358

Fax: +971 4 2275800

Email: websales@mahmayi.com, mahmayi@eim.ae

visit http://www.mahmayiofficefurniture.com