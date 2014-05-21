Modern eventualities duly demonstrate a lapse or failure of effectiveness in handling the rampant conflict occurrences across the globe. A diligent study into the role and concepts of the community may pave the way for a ground breaking solution within this pragmatic school of thought.
Bamenda, Cameroon -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- While a huge number of peace seeking and conflict resolution efforts across the globe continue to fuel the goals and programmes of several NGOs and the United Nations as a multitude whole of its individual Nations’ wills, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], demonstrates an inestimable support within ethical construes that are strategically developed to impact a true conflict-free change in the human psychological frame-up.
After a number of analytical releases on the nature of Indigenous Peoples’ Worries, Role of the Church and State on Corruption, Nation’s Role in Community Solidarity, Impact of Modern Technology on Conflicts, Accountability and Transparency for Peaceful Development, MAHSRA releases another proposed innovative and pragmatic community conflict management schema.
Within the document, it is acknowledged that, recent global and local development talks and agendas have mostly centred on community perspectives, and because issues of feasible community conflict moments via major war-torn zones to modern technologically built communities (online communities) are now our days a major call for concern with respect to conflict prevention, conflict management/mitigation and conflict resolution, the research work strives to implicate the application of community concepts in addressing the conflict moments.
According to the CEO, Dr. Kelly NGYAH, he asserted that, ‘global trends on conflicts are still on a high scale, though several writers and development agencies have attempted in purporting numerous solutions, this work presents an innovative analysis on conflict catalysts and qualifications within the community perspectives and thus, proposes an elaborative model for conflict prevention, management/mitigation and conflict resolution within the community concepts’.
In addition, the CEO implied that, the real reason for the work was to build-in a new academic and professional conflict management direction through which sustainable peaceful strategies could be enhanced. ‘If the union of people within a number of community categories could make them psycho-socially comfortable in the milieu, then, there is need to exploit such avenues for the gain of global peace goals’, he exclaimed.
While empowering the intellect through new knowledge acquisition within this document, it is also assumed that, obtaining this material is at the same time, supporting the organizational goals of MAHSRA to continue its effort on global peace works.
MAHSRA as well, indicates that it is undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts’ intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. And thus, is highly soliciting support from the public.
To support and/or partner with this organization and still obtain a specialized copy of this document this MAIL option is very useful. As well, the subject of the mail should be: Community Role in Peace and Development Partnership
Direct copies are also available at: Amazon
Author’s Profile at: Kelly NGYAH PhD
As a point of note, Supporters of MAHSRA's initiatives are also informed that, information on partnership as one of the donors of MAHSRA’s Peace and Development works, may be published on the organizational website as it becomes necessary. As such, there is need to confirm in writing to MAHSRA, if a supporter's name should be included and/or published within the organization’s funders’ bulletin.
The attached document provides additional details (COMMUNITY ROLE IN PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT BRIEFS) on the right angle bottom of this page (RELATED FILEs).
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The Discussion Forum for this piece is spotted at: MAHSRA FORUMS